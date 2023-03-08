Gushegu MP had no hand in GH¢200 award to Best WASSCE student – NPP clarifies

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Gushegu Constituency has refuted news reportage that the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, Alhassan Sulemana Tampulihanded over an award of 200 Cedis to the Best West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) student in the Gushegu district.

In a release signed by the Gushegu NPP Communication Officer, Mohammed Imoro, he revealed that the MP bore the total budget of GH¢43,515.00 the District Assembly presented him as cost of the whole celebration, stressing that the MP had no knowledge that GH¢200 was going to be awarded to the best 2022 WASSCE student.



The release stressed that the awards were not personal awards from the MP but were decided upon and given out by the District Assembly.



News of the best 2022 WASSCE student in the Gushegu District having received 200 Cedis from the Gushegu MP as his award after having travelled from Wa to Gushegu has received widespread criticism from people, especially on social media.



Full release below:



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

Our attention has been drawn to a publication of dominancenews.com with the above caption.



Even though the publisher has since amended his caption perhaps, after getting known of the facts, for the purpose of setting the records straight, we wish to state the facts as follows;



i. The Hon Member of parliament for Gushegu Constituency, Hon Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli did not give personal awards in this year’s independence day celebration.



ii. The Gushegu Municipal Assembly submitted to his office a budget estimate of about Ghc43,515.00 for the organisation of this independence day celebration, including award prizes.



iii. The Hon MP paid the whole budget amount (Ghc43,515.00) for the Assembly to organise the program.



iv. Who qualifies for what or what goes to who as an award is purely the work of the Planning Committee of the program, put together by the Assembly and the Ghana Education Service.

v. The Hon MP couldn’t have known and he certainly does not know how much was in any envelope given to any individual, including the young man in question, since he is not a member of the planning committee and the committee doesn’t report to him either.



vi. When the Hon MP organised his personal awards last year every awardee received a prize worthy of their categories and this is public knowledge.



vii. Our enquiries from the Assembly reveal that there’s certainly an error somewhere, which the Assembly is putting things in place to rectify in order to ensure every awardee receives what was originally planned for them.



Having clarified the facts as they are, we urge the public to treat the said publication and any similar publication with the contempt it/they deserve/s.



Thank you.



End

Signed;



Mohammed Imoro



(Oluu Kpatinga)



Communication Officer- NPP



