Guys below 30 years who drive expensive cars must be investigated – NDC Parliamentary Candidate

NDC's Suame Constituency Parliamentary Candidate, Francis Dodovi

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Suame constituency, Francis Dodovi has emphasized the need for government to investigate young men below the age of 30 years who cruise around town in expensive cars.



Describing these young men’s source of income as ill-gotten, Mr Dodovi believes that Ghanaian youth nowadays have grown to despise small beginnings.



He said the ‘Get-rich-quick’ syndrome is fast breeding in the minds of young people these days that they go to the length and breadth to make money without considering the consequences.

“The love for ill-gotten wealth is becoming too much. Nobody cares. There are people who have sweat all the through humble beginnings



But you see some young men that want to be rich overnight. So that they can also be acknowledged as rich men. But we cannot build a society like that. All of a sudden, people want us to see that they are also rich,” he stated on Peace FM’s Kokrooko.



“This person has bought a Maybach, then he goes and buys one too. But what work does he do that he can pay for a $200,000 Maybach? Someone who has not even reached the age of 30? Society must investigate all these things. That is the only way out,” he continued.



According to Mr. Dodovi, people should discard the ill perception that ‘money is everything’ away from their minds.



“Now in Ghana, the most glorified thing is a rich person. We are not worried about where they got the money from. Once they know that you have money, everyone, especially in Kumasi, would throng to that place. As to where the money is coming from, no one knows. Today, people don’t celebrate knowledge. All that we want is money,” he added.