Gyakie peaks at 13.5M streams on Spotify’s 2021 Wrapped

Gyakie is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter

2021 appears to be an amazing year for Ghanaian songbird Gyakie.

Her smash-hit single 'Forever' garnered 12 million views on YouTube and doubled up with 21 million views with a remix version featuring Omah Lay.



The 22-year-old is definitely having her breakthrough and we love to see it.



Gyakie posted her year in review statistics as complied on music-streaming platform Spotify.



Gyakie’s music made a memorable mark with her streaming numbers maxing up to 13.5 million streams across 177 countries.



As though that isn't enough, Gyakie’s Forever is also the most Shazamed song in Nigeria.

Gyakie posted her appreciation with a tweet to commemorate the feat.



