Gyakie performs poorly in ‘know your country’ quiz

Gyakie participates in quiz competition

Gyakie unaware Ghana has 16 regions



Two Ghanaian artistes feature on Ndani TV’s ‘TGIF’



Ghanaian singer Jaqueline Acheampong popularly known as ‘Gyakie’ could not provide correct answers to some simple questions asked during a quiz organized by Ndani TV, a popular Nigerian media entity.



The ‘Forever’ hitmaker participated in Ndani TV’s ‘TGIF’ show where she was asked some questions that centred on current affairs, Ghanaian history and governance.



Gyakie however failed to correctly answer these questions.

The singer was clueless about Ghana’s first Prime Minister as well as the 16 regions the country has.



All through the game, she kept saying: “When this video is uploaded, you have to restrict Ghanaians from seeing it because when they do, I’m dead.”



The latest episode of the ‘Ndani TGIF Show’ was both fun and challenging for the Ghanaian singer.



Gyakie who was challenged to choose between accurately answering a series of questions and taking tequila shots ended up finishing almost all the shots.



Gyakie is the second Ghanaian artiste to participate in Ndani TV’s ‘TGIF’ show.

Watch the video below



