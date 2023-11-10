Gyakye Quayson flown to Canada over health issues – Tsatsu Tsikata tells court

Tsatsu Tsikata and James Gyakye Quayson after a court hearing | File photo

The Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, who is currently facing allegations of perjury and forgery related to his Ghanaian citizenship, has reportedly been flown to Canada for medical treatment according to myjoyonline.com report.

According to the report, Tsatsu Tsikata, the lawyer representing him, informed the Accra High Court of the legislator's unavailability during the trial due to a critical health emergency.



“My Lady, Joe Quayson is not in court for a very good reason. The accused person is out of the country,” Tsatsu Tsikata told the Judge when she inquired about the whereabouts of the Assin North MP.



The report added that Tsikata had earlier indicated to the court that they had shared a medical note from the attending doctor with the court during a private hearing in chambers.



He explained that this was due to the sensitive nature of Quayson’s medical condition.



“We have since become aware of the sitting of the court on the 3rd of November through a media report, and we have this morning written to the registrar, both about the media report and also seeking certified true copies of the record of what took place on the 3rd of November,” he told the court.

Tsikata stated that he delivered a letter to the registrar in an attempt to obtain the details of what transpired on November 3, 2023, but was unsuccessful.



The letter, he asserted, clearly outlined that neither the accused nor the lawyers were aware that the court would convene on November 3.



He mentioned that they had informed the court through a letter dated October 30 that the court was unable to sit on October 27, providing an alternative date of November 17, 2023.



However, they received no response to this letter and were unaware of the court's sitting on November 3, 2023, or the court's decisions in the case.



On February 12, 2022, the State charged James Gyakye Quayson with five counts; deceit of a public officer, forgery of a passport, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration, relative to his filings to contest in the 2020 parliamentary polls.

