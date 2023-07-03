Gyakye Quayson is the NDC's Joseph, he can’t be destroyed – Prophet Amoako Atta warns

The founder and leader of Parliament Chapel International, Prophet Amoako Atta

The founder and leader of Parliament Chapel International, Prophet Amoako Atta has described Assin North Member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson as the Joseph of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He stated during a sermon on July 2, 2023 that it was time the government tampers justice with mercy because of what he has seen of Quayson in the spiritual realm.



Amoako Atta stressed that it was prudent to abandon the case against Quayson because it was in his destiny that he is protected and cannot be destroyed.



“The man at Assin, you can tamper justice with mercy, because that man had everything abroad. Whatever he dreamt of and abandoned everything to come to Ghana to serve his people, be careful.



“That man is more than an MP, he is the Joseph in NDC. I have given that prophecy, write it down. Any attempt to destroy him won’t work,” he stressed.



He related how Biblically, James was jailed for an offense that Peter was freed for committing to buttress his point.

“You don’t put everything aside for one seat, don’t do that. Tamper justice with mercy because you’ve said ‘The Battle is the Lord’s.’” he stated before recounting how he had said special prayers for Quayson ahead of the June 27 by-election which he won.



“On Tuesday, I arrived here and decided to pray for the man, I haven’t met him before. I prayed, I was helping him out of my own volition, I was helping him because I believe in destiny. The man has two angels following him like commandoes in the spirit,” he added.



Calls for the government to discontinue criminal trial against Quayson is increasing with others like academic Prof Kwaku Azar and the Dormaahene having made similar calls.







