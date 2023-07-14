Gyakye Quayson’s case proves to be of political interest than facts – Benjamin Quashie

Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson

Chairman of the Council Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in South Africa, Benjamin Kofi Quashie, has said that the case against Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North, is more of political interest than factual.

Mr. Quashie, in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show with Sefah Danquah, reiterated that the people of Assin North voted for Quayson and that the Electoral Commission approved him as an aspirant following due processes.



“Funny enough, the Supreme Court never brought the question of the Electoral Commission because they are the arbiters of our elections so they are supposed to enforce the rules and regulations but they were left out of the suit while Quayson alone was found to have his name expunged from the records of Parliament,” Quashie said.



He said that this pointed to a travesty of justice and that he believes the Ghanaian Justice System was not the one that Ghanaians had come to know.

Quashie’s comments come after the Supreme Court ruled on June 29 that Quayson’s election as MP was invalid because he held dual citizenship at the time of the election. Quayson has said that he will appeal the ruling.



The case against Quayson has been seen by many as politically motivated, as he is a member of the NDC, the main opposition party in Ghana. The NPP, has been accused of using the court to target its political opponents. Quashie’s comments are likely to further fuel the political debate surrounding the case.