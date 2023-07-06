Gyakye Quayson’s stay of proceedings application adjourned

James Gyakye Quayson,MP for Assin North

The High Court in Accra has postponed the case of James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North.

The court will deliver a ruling on the application for a stay of proceedings on July 11.



During the court session held today, July 6, the legal representatives of the MP requested a suspension of the proceedings. T



They argued that such a suspension would allow the Court of Appeal to review the trial judge's decision to conduct the case on a day-to-day basis.

Lead counsel for the defense, Tsatsu Tsikata, emphasized that failing to grant a stay of proceedings would pre-judge the appeal.



The defense team believes that suspending the trial until the Court of Appeal makes a determination is the appropriate course of action.



YNA/OGB