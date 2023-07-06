3
Gyakye Quayson’s stay of proceedings application adjourned

Gyakye Quayson Suit 1j.png James Gyakye Quayson,MP for Assin North

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The High Court in Accra has postponed the case of James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North.

The court will deliver a ruling on the application for a stay of proceedings on July 11.

During the court session held today, July 6, the legal representatives of the MP requested a suspension of the proceedings. T

They argued that such a suspension would allow the Court of Appeal to review the trial judge's decision to conduct the case on a day-to-day basis.

Lead counsel for the defense, Tsatsu Tsikata, emphasized that failing to grant a stay of proceedings would pre-judge the appeal.

The defense team believes that suspending the trial until the Court of Appeal makes a determination is the appropriate course of action.

YNA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
