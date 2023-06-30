Gyakye Quayson's victory means my wife did not die in vain – Widower of NDC supporter

Gyakye Quayson , MP elect for Assin North

The husband of a National Democratic Congress (NDC) party supporter who died in an accident during former President John Dramani Mahama’s campaign tour in Assin Dansame believes his late wife’s blood was not wasted after James Gyakye Quayson was declared the winner of the recently concluded by-election.

Yaw Sarfo, the widower, was happy about James Gyakye Quaysons’ victory, even though he was in mourning because it would allow him to have peace and care for the children as promised.



He also requested that the deceased’s name be included in the party’s history books.



The husband had previously urged Assin North residents to vote massively for James Gyakye Quayson so that his wife’s blood would not be wasted.

"I had prayed and pleaded with our people to vote massively for Quayson. My wife also died as a result of her dedication to the campaign, the NDC, and her love for Quayson. When my wife died, I was in a lot of pain, and I was also upset about how Quayson was treated. If Quayson had not won, I would have been laughed at. I was overjoyed when Quayson won. People would have told me that my wife’s death was in vain.”



Meanwhile, he has denied claims that Chairman Wontumi gave him or the bereaved family money or other items.



He also denied media reports that he intended to defect to the NPP following the death of his wife.