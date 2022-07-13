Gyekye Quayson's criminal case adjourned over absence of prosecution witness

Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson

The criminal case against Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson has been adjourned to Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the Accra Criminal High Court 3, presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh was expected to continue hearing the testimony of the first prosecution witness, Richard Takyi-Mensah.



However when the case was called about half-hour past midday, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mrs Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisa informed the court about the absence of the witness.



According to her, she received a last-minute notice from the witness about his journey to Cape Coast for an emergency.



She noted that the witnesses could not possibly return for the sitting and therefore appealed for an adjournment.



The defense lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata expressed disappointment about the development but had no further objection citing the circumstance.

Justice Ekue Yanzuh granted the prosecution's request and adjourned the case to Wednesday.



Background



James Gyakye Quayson is standing trial on accusation of perjury.



The NDC MP is facing five charges for allegedly misleading the Electoral Commission to clear him to contest in the 2020 Assin North Parliamentary elections.



He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been granted a GHC100,000 bail.

It is the the case of the prosecution that the Assin North MP willfully presented himself as not bearing allegiance to another country while he possessed a Canadian passport as of the time of filing his nomination.



Meanwhile, a Cape Coast High Court has ruled against Gyakye Quayson in which his eligibility to contest in the 2020 election was challenged.



