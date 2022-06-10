H3N2 Influenza: Ghana has no vaccines for treatment – Anabah

File photo

The Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Health Policy Research and Analysis, Dr Thomas Anabah has tasked the management of the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health to take steps to procure the vaccines for the treatment of H3N2 influenza in the county.

According to him, Ghana currently has no single vaccine for the treatment of influenza.



“There is the need for the health managers to start scouting for the vaccines to help curb the further outbreak of the disease in the country,” he said.



He explained that Influenza has been prevalent in the West African sub-region for years but the country has not been able to procure vaccines for curing the disease.



He added that there are vaccines for curing the disease but Ghana as a country has no vaccine.



He noted that the disease is treatable but its vaccines are not readily available in the country like the Covid-19 vaccines.

He called on the management of GHS and the Ministry of Health to start a vigorous campaign to secure the vaccines for the treatment of the disease.



“There are vaccines for the treatment of the disease in Europe and the Americas even though they do not experience the outbreak of the disease as rampant as countries in the West African sub-region.”



Dr Anabah made the call in reaction to the outbreak of H3N2 influenza in some second cycle schools across the country while speaking on the 6:00 am news on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, June 9, 2022.



The Director-General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kumah Abaogye at a press conference on Wednesday in Accra stressed that about 3,470 samples of H3N2 influenza have been taken, and 773 cases have been confirmed to be H3N2 influenza in Ghana.