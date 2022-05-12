HACSA launches Sankofa Summit 2022 for July

A section of participants at one of the previous summits.

Source: Sponsored

The Heritage and Cultural Society of Africa (HACSA) Foundation has launched its annual Sankofa Summit 2022, which will take place as a hybrid event in July.

This year's summit will involve the Sankofa Virtual Conference, which will be held online from 9th to 10th July 2022, and the Sankofa Heritage Experience that will take place in-person in Ghana from 23rd July to 2nd August 2022, during which high profile personalities and experts from the African diaspora will converge in Ghana to explore.



A statement by the Foundation indicates that the theme for this year's summit, which is open for registration on the HACSA website, is "Building the Future We Want: Technology, Creativity, Sustainability."



HACSA's flagship summit plays a major role in curating meaningful historical, educational and reclamation experiences for Africans in the diaspora by providing a unique opportunity for learning, self-development and networking to reunite African diaspora communities to use their heritage and culture as drivers for socio-economic development.

According to the statement, the speakers for this year's summit include Hon. Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; Hon. Charles Washington Misick, Premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands; Clarke Peters, Writer, Director and Actor (Da 5 Bloods, Harriet); Dr. David Langat, Kenyan Billionaire Entrepreneur; and Gramps Morgan, Grammy Award-Winning Musician.



Activities for the summit, which features conversations with heads of government, opinion leaders, captains of industry, creatives, academics and students, include a welcome ceremony, homecoming celebration, touring of key historical sites, a cultural workshop, investment interactions, and gala night.



As part of the arrangements for the event, the statement said, Delta Airlines, the official airline partner for the Sankofa summit, will offer discounted airline rates to all participants from the diaspora.