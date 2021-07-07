HFFG launches 20th anniversary

Madam Angela Trenton-Mbonde and others in a group photograph

Source: Attah -Effah Badu, Contributor

Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), a women-led national community-based non-governmental organization, operating in all the 16 regions of Ghana, has launched its 20th-anniversary celebration.

The year-long anniversary was launched under the theme: “20 years of promoting good health and gender equality through sustainable interventions; a foundation for the future.”



Over the course of its 20 years of existence, HFFG has been deeply involved in issues affecting women, children, and young people including persons with disabilities and mental health conditions, through life-changing interventions across Ghana, positively affecting millions of lives in project communities.



Speaking at the launch of the anniversary at HFFG’s Head Office in Accra, the Country Director of UNAIDS-Ghana, Madam Angela Trenton-Mbonde congratulated HFFG for its full commitment and contribution to the call for sustainable development in Ghana. She said the organization has represented very well in reaching various groups of people, including the aged, women, young people living with HIV, and persons with disabilities.



Madam Angela Trenton-Mbonde stressed: “HFFG, through strong partnerships, has in the past years contributed immensely towards preventive health in Ghana. UNAIDS has followed HFFG’s activities and interventions, and we are impressed by its tenacity, strength, perseverance, and commitment to its mission.”



The UNAIDS-Ghana Country Director charged the board, management, staff, and volunteers of HFFG to continue to empower millions of people across the country with more innovative interventions.



HFFG has won several international and national awards including a recent one from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection for being supportive of all health-related activities of the Department of Gender as well as International Women’s Day.

The Board Chair of HFFG, Reverend Dr. Abraham Nyarko, said the anniversary offers HFFG the opportunity to reflect on the life of the organization, its achievements and look into a brighter future.



“For 20 years, we have had to learn to unlearn, adapted, and modified to reach where we are today. One thing, however, remains remarkable through the changing phases of our existence; empowering women, children, and young people including people with disabilities to reach their full potentials through participatory strategies.



We celebrate this day not because we are chronologically 20, not because we have survived, but we do so because, through the help of God and the sterling support of many stakeholders (government and its agencies), we have made an impact.”



The Paramount Queen Mother of Mankesim, H.R.M. Nana Ama Amissah III, who was the Chairperson of the event congratulated HFFG and its Executive Director, Mrs. Cecilia Senoo for the supportive role the organization has played in advancing the wellbeing of women since its establishment in 2001 at Mankesim in the Central Region.



The Executive Director of HFFG, Mrs. Cecilia Senoo said HFFG will continue to empower women, children, and young people through sustainable interventions.



In 2018, HFFG contributed to changing the lives of over 241,540 women and girls through innovative community empowerment and life-changing projects.

According to its 2020 Annual report, the organization made a positive impact on the lives of over 64,000 beneficiaries in the year. In all 1,145 women were equipped with business skills training.



Similarly, 3,474 persons benefited from face-to-face sensitization on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights education and empowered to report every form of Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) in interventions such as the Golden Line Programme (GLP) and the GetUp, Speak Out (GUSO) project



HFFG also through the Community Systems Strengthening (CSS) component of the Global Fund New Funding Model II (TGF NFM II) under WAPCAS, reinitiated over 24,000 persons living with HIV back to care and linked 605 positive TB cases to treatment.



Activities lined up to mark the anniversary include: rebranding of the organization and outdooring a new logo, beneficiary engagements, media engagements, a book launch, sporting activities, and stakeholder engagements at both national and sub-national levels.