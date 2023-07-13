HIV and AIDS respects no gender, stop the stigma – Ghana HIV and AIDS Network

File photo

The Ghana HIV and AIDS Network has emphasised the importance of Ghanaians practising safer sex to avoid contracting the virus.

Ernest Amoabeng Ortsin, President of the Network, stated that everyone, regardless of age or gender, is susceptible to contracting HIV and AIDS.



He also stated that, according to statistics, women have a higher rate of contracting the disease and knowing their status than men, due to factors such as being tested during pregnancy to determine their status.



He also mentioned that the likelihood of a man spreading the virus to his various partners through sexual activities is another factor.



He advised women, in particular, to use protection when engaging in sexual activities with a partner about whose HIV status they are unsure because they are more likely to contract this virus.

He also stated that, while the areas with the highest records of (HIV) change on a yearly basis, the provinces of Ahafo, Bono, and Bono East currently have a prevalence of (2.0%). He also advised that we should not stigmatise the various regions with high rates of HIV and AIDS because they may be due to factors such as victims from other regions and even neighbouring countries such as Cote D’Ivore seeking medical attention from these regions because they may have the best facilities and medication in that regard.



On the stigma war, he sheds more light on it by stating that because we are a religious country, it is mistakenly believed that contracting or acquiring the virus is a punishment for sin, which is incorrect.



He goes on to say that some people are born with the disease (HIV/AIDS), but with new medications, most teenagers with the virus can survive and pursue their careers, which was not always the case.



As a result, he suggests that we stop stigmatising people who have the virus.