HSWU calls off strike action

Members of Health Services Workers' Union (HSWU)

Source: GNA

The Health Services Workers' Union (HSWU) has suspended its nationwide strike action until further notice.

According to the leadership, the government had shown some goodwill by inviting them to the negotiation table and deemed it right to reciprocate by suspending its industrial action.



An official statement signed by Mr Franklin Owusu Ansah, the General Secretary of the Union and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the decision was taken at an emergency National Executive Committee meeting with the leadership of Professional Association held on Friday, October 29.



It said the decision was taken not because someone has intimidated or coerced the Union but instead they had listened to the cry of the good people of Ghana.



"There is time for everything, and as the government has shown some goodwill and called us to the negotiation table, there is the need for the Union to reciprocate this and suspend all industrial action until further notice.

"It is our fervent hope that all the agreement reached with government, would be implemented to the letter," the statement said.



It, therefore, asked its members to return to work and discharge their duties accordingly.



The leadership of HSWU on Monday, October 25, instructed its members to lay down their tools and stay at home over what it called unfair treatment and discrimination towards members by the government.



The HSWU is consisted of over 40,000 members from various professional associations, mainly paramedics in the public health sector.