HTH to investigate nurses’ verbal abuse on patients

There has been growing reports of verbal abuse by nurses

The Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) has given the assurance that the recent reports of cases of verbal abuse of patients by some nurses at the facility would be investigated to the fullest degree.

This follows another complaint by the Volta Development Forum (VDF), a Ho-based non-governmental organization (NGO), over what it described as gross disrespect and other forms of unprofessional conduct by some health workers at the HTH.



The Executive Director of the NGO, Mr Daniel Agboka-Dzegede, said in a statement last Tuesday that some nurses often “insult and intimidate patients and forcefully detain suspected coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients.”



He said that the VDF was highly concerned about the growing reports of disrespect and inhumane treatment meted out to the sick by men and women trained by the tax payer’s money to save lives.



Mr Agboka-Dzegede said that the disregard of professionalism and values by health officials at the hospital did not only put vulnerable lives at risk but also derailed the gains made so far in providing quality healthcare in the Volta Region.



“This is also impacting negatively on Ghana’s quest in contributing towards the Sustainable Development Goal 3 which hinges on access to quality healthcare for all,” he said.

Mr Agboka-Dzegedenoted that the COVID-19 pandemic had brought service delivery and resources under intense pressure, “but we believe that the Volta Regional Health Directorate can rise above the situation.”



He called for swift and appropriate punitive measures to nurses and other health workers who abuse patients at the HTH.



In response, the authorities of the hospital said that they had initiated investigations into concerns raised by the DVF, adding that the hospital’s complaints management system was seriously looking into the matter.



In a statement, the hospital authorities urged its clients and stakeholders not to hesitate to approach management for a redress of their concerns when the established systems failed to meet their expectations.



“We want to assure the general public about our commitment to quality and safe care as enshrined in our core values,” the statement said.