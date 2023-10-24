Habib Iddrisu has made Tolon Constituency a safe seat for NPP – NPP Scribe

Zakaria Hudu is the Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP

The Northern Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Professor Zakaria Hudu, has revealed that the Tolon constituency has been captured by the party, making it one of the safest seats.

According to him, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tolon constituency, who doubles as the Deputy Majority Whip of the 8th Parliament, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, has brought massive developmental projects to the constituency that have never been witnessed in its history, wondering if anyone can surpass his remarkable achievements in the area.



“Tolon seat used to have a gap of 1056 votes, but Alhaji Habib Iddrisu won with a gap of over 9,000 votes and the kind of work he has done in the constituency makes the Tolon seat a safe seat for the NPP,” he argued on the Tamale-based free-to-air NTV.



He indicated that voters in the Tolon constituency do not vote according to party but rather based on development, which is exactly what the MP is doing for the people of Tolon.

“In Tolon, we have about 124 electoral areas, and I’m yet to hear any electoral area say that they haven’t benefited from the MP. The works of the MP are dotted around the entire constituency,” he said.



