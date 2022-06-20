Hajj 2022: First flight takes off today after 2-year ban

File photo

Pilgrims to pay GHS 39,000 for this year’s Hajj

Over 400 pilgrims are expected to leave the country to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj today, June 20, 2022.



This will be the first batch of pilgrims to leave the country since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic which led to a ban on Hajj.



The Chairman of the Hajj Board, Sheikh Ibrahim C. Quaye, indicated that four flights will move from the Tamale Airport while five will be moving from Accra, from June 30, 2022.

In an interview with GNA, Sheikh Ibrahim C. Quaye said some pilgrims had paid monies to the board before the ban. Such people he explained, are expected to make an additional payment of GHS 7000.00 to the previous amount of GHS 19, 500 they paid.



He however added that those who made payment before the ban will be considered first before other pilgrims.



“After the ban on Hajj was lifted this year, quotas of all participating countries have been drastically reduced. Ghana’s quota is 3,069 instead of the 2020 quota of 6,000 pilgrims, and so we will consider those who left their monies with us first before any other pilgrim,” he said



He noted that the package for new applicants for this year is GHS 39,000.