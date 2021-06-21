Hajj Board announces cancellation of 2021 Hajj, details procedure for refunds

Sheikh I.C Quaye, the Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board

• The 2021 Hajj has officially been cancelled

• The National Hajj Board has promised to refund monies of persons who make requests



• It has assured a smooth and expeditious process for refunding the monies



The National Hajj Board has officially announced the cancellation of the 2021 Hajj following an announcement by the Saudi government that international pilgrims will not be allowed for this year’s Hajj.



In light of this, the National Hajj Board has announced modalities through which it will refund the monies of Muslims who had paid to attend the pilgrimage.



At a press conference held on Sunday, June 20, 2021, Sheikh I.C Quaye, the Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board explained the process one ought to go through for a refund.

He assured the process for the refund is smooth and expeditious and that anyone who makes a request for a refund will be duly paid.



“Pilgrims who paid directly to the Hajj Board and wish to receive a refund of their Hajj fees must apply to the Hajj Board for their refund expeditiously.



“Pilgrims who paid via their agents and wish to receive refunds must apply to the Hajj Board through their agents for their fees to be paid expeditiously.



“Pilgrims who wish to retain their Hajj fee deposits with the Hajj board will be exempted from paying any increment in the Hajj fare for 2022. Pilgrims who pay via their agents and wish to retain their Hajj fee deposits will be exempted from paying any increment in the Hajj fare for 2022,” parts of the statement read.



The cancellation of the Hajj pilgrimage is due to the coronavirus pandemic which has crippled the world for the past two years.