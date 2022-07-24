0
Hajj flights end today

Wfgethyju Some pilgrims for this year’s Hajj

Sun, 24 Jul 2022

The last return flight of Ghanaian pilgrims for this year’s Hajj is expected this evening, the Director of Communication of the Ghana Hajj Board has announced.

According to AR Gomda, with touchdown of the flight at the Kotoka International Airport at about 5.40 pm today the curtains will be drawn over Hajj 22.

The first batch of pilgrims for the Accra chapter of return trip touched at about 8.30pm on Saturday with 426 passengers.

The Tamale airport received four flights of pilgrims which ended on Friday.

Three flights made up the Accra segment of the airlift for the Accra trip.

3069 Ghanaians performed the Hajj this year with two deaths recorded and one delivery.

With only a month to prepare for the Hajj this year; an unprecedented event in the history of Hajj management in Ghana, it was hectic and riddled with challenges.

The reduced quota from a usual 5000 plus aggravated the challenges, not forgetting the backlog of 2019 paid up persons who couldn’t make it because of the two-year suspended Hajj by Saudi authorities over COVID-19.

According to the Director of Finance of the Ghana Hajj Board, Hamza Farouk, refunds will be made when procedural reconciliation and auditing are done.

