Half acre state land leased for GH¢500 per year in Ho

State land leased for GH¢ 41 per month in Ho

Rent of land in Ho was reduced – Lands Commission



Ho land was leased to prevent encroachment – Lands Commission



A piece of land belonging to the state has been allegedly leased to a private entity for GH¢41 per month in the Ho Municipality in the Volta Region.



A lands commission letter in a Joynews report showed that, the said land is located in an area allocated to the Ghana Meteorological Agency, off the Ho-Aflao Road



According to the document, the land, which measures 0.52-acres, was leased for GH¢ 500 a year for 50 years to the International Diamond Resort Company Limited.



However, the GH¢500 fee was a reduction from an initial GH¢3,200 per annum fee the lease was supposed to cost.

“I am glad to inform you that the ground rent has been reduced from GH¢3,200 to GHC500. Kindly pay the said amount and the other fees contained in the offer to enable us to prepare a deed of lease in your favour,” portions of the letter signed by the Volta Regional Lands Officer, Nukunu Nuviadenyo, read.



Reacting to the issue, the Lands Commission of Ghana, confirmed that the land was leased to a private developer for 50 years but it failed to indicate the fee.



The Commission, however, explained that the reduction in the rent of the land from GH¢3,200 per year was because of negotiations, adding that aside from the rent fee, the private developer also paid other fees including a premium, development fee, processing fee, presentation fee, plotting fee, lease preparation fee, inspection fee and deeds registration fee.



“The reduction in rent was a product of negotiation; a waiver for the first three (3) years after which the investor pays full rent to the State,” a statement released by the commission read.



It added that land was leased out to prevent encroachment of the land as well as to help generate funds for the State.



View the document on the lease of the land below:









