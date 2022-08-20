1
Menu
News

Halls Weeks, other celebrations suspended on KNUST campus

Knust?resize=640%2C336&ssl=1 Roundabout on KNUST campus

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) has suspended all forms of students celebrations on the school’s campus.

A statement from the School signed by the Registrar said all hall week celebrations and Student Representative Council celebrations have been cancelled indefinitely.

Apart from Hall weeks and other SRC celebrations, all gatherings that will lead up to morale and procession have also been indefinitely suspended.

The Management of the school has resolved to engage in random checks of vehicles that move in and out of the campus.

The latest move is connected to skirmishes that took place on Thursday between Katanga and Conti Halls, which incident led to injuries to some students and the destruction of property - especially cars.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost
Related Articles: