Halt public funding, audit building of National Cathedral - Mahama to government

John Dramani Mahama1212 Former President John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has called on the Government of Ghana to stop the public funding of the National Cathedral.

He is of the belief that in these struggling times, the National Cathedral cannot still be a top priority of the government like the President has communicated in the past.

John Dramani Mahama believes that with the non-transparency of the processes and procurement associated with the project, there should rather be a value-for-money audit.

He said after the audit, believers who wish to contribute can then do so without problems.

"The public funding of the national cathedral, particularly at this time, must stop. Being a Christian myself, and deeply appreciative of the centrality of God in nation-building, I agree with most Ghanaians who believe that the project cannot constitute a top priority of government at this moment, warranting further injection of scarce public funds.

"Because of the non-transparency of the processes and procurements associated with the project, I believe that the cathedral project should be subjected to a value-for-money audit in other to open the way for believers who wish to contribute to its construction to do so,” he said in a post shared on social media.

