'Halt your populist rhetoric or face our wrath' - Fixing The Country Movement cautions Haruna Iddrisu, others

Fixing the Country Movement has warned the Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruina Iddrisu and his likes in the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over their flowery rhetoric and attrition against the country's security institutions.

According to the Movement, in a widely circulated video, Haruna Iddrisu issued several threats to state security, and warned that the NDC is going to come at them if they attempt to deliver on their legitimate mandate in policing the 2024 elections.



"The trouble with this ideological weirdness, hatred and paranoia that Haruna Iddrisu is preaching is that, it will eventually consume more of his likes. These people are simply a pawn in their own game. They value faith over rationality, rejection over openness, and fanaticism over moderation. Instead of Haruna Iddrisu engaging his audience with maturity, he chose the path of war mongering, and politics of attrition," a part of the statement signed by Ernest Owusu Bempah, Convener of the Movement said.



He added that Fixing the country movement will not fold their arms unconcerned while the likes of Haruna Iddrisu "engages in political folly" by threatening the state.



"We're by this press release cautioning Haruna Iddrisu and his likes to halt their populist rhetoric or they will face the wrath of fixing the country movement in a way they can never understand," he cautioned.



Haruna Iddrisu must stop the rhetoric or we will face him squarely, By Fixing The Country Movement



As unfortunate as this sounds, one would have thought that the minority leader would be interested in talking down electoral violence but no, he chose to double down on violence.



Of course, we do not expect a witless and gutless law maker to be a paragon of political integrity and critical thinking, but aside everything, what happened to his political consciousness?



Perhaps, more worrying from the point of view of protecting democracy are NDC efforts to mess with how votes are counted and certified, and who is responsible for elections. The bottom-feeder Haruna Iddrisu sees achieving these through electoral violence.



This is politics at its worst. We are appalled, angry and sad that the minority leader in parliament is gleefully endorsing and preaching electoral violence.

As a matter of fact, we are aware that Haruna Iddrisu has lost face with the movers and shakers in the NDC, and as such he want to save face and restore himself, but we want to caution him to be watchful of his steps.



When you've got poop all over your feet, you don't walk on a white rag.



Fixing the country movement will not fold our arms unconcerned while the likes of Haruna Iddrisu engages in political folly by threatening the state.



We're by this press release cautioning Haruna Iddrisu and his likes to halt their populist rhetoric or they will face the wrath of fixing the country movement in a way they can never understand.



Long live Ghana

Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah



(Political Strategist and Convener of fixing the country movement)