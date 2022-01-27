Hammer makes some revelations about Obrafour

Hammer eulogizes Obrafour

Renowned Ghanaian record producer, Edward Nana Poku Osei popularly known as ‘The Hammer’ has recounted how Obrafour skyrocketed his talent.



Hammer disclosed that prior to his encounter with the ace rapper, he was fully equipped with the ‘sound engineering’ talent but did not have the means to unearth it.



The ‘Last Two’ label boss said Obrafour discovered him at a time he had no resources and was making beats with his mouth.



Narrating further, Hammer added that his first project as a sound engineer was to work on Obrafour’s album.

“Music was in my blood but I didn’t have a driver. Obrafour once met me at a studio where I was making beats with my mouth and from that moment he fell in love with me. He hyped me to others and told them I was the next big thing. He believed in me and brought my dreams to life. At that time, he vowed not to let anyone work on his album except me. After working on that business, we needed a professional to bring it out,” he stated.



Hammer also disclosed how he trimmed Obrafour’s friends list adding that most of them tried to throw him out of focus.



“I ended up sacking the people around him because they were drawing him back. He used to be a part of a group and they were 8 in number. Obrafour at that time writes songs for all of them and they knew nothing. He was always fighting them over laziness and incompetence,” he added.



