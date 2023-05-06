Hand over tree planting project to chiefs if you want it to be successful – Chief of Bibiani

A tree planting exercise by the president

The Chief of Bibiani Nana Ayima Ngoah Kudom II has advised the government to bring on board Nananom to be part of the Green Ghana Project to make it successful.

In an interview, he stated that with the inclusion of Nananom, the government’s idea to implement the Green Ghana Project initiative can be successful.



The traditional ruler contended that the president and his appointees could sit back and relax in Jubilee House and their various offices, confident that the project would succeed without the intervention of chiefs.



He revealed this when he led the people of Bibiani Township in a tree-planting exercise organised by him and his Kingmakers, in which they planted over 2,000 seedlings.



"The tree planting exercise can only be successful if traditional leaders are made to lead the initiative. District assemblies should not be in charge of tree-planting activities. Only with the assistance of our traditional leaders can the tree-planting exercise be successful. You cannot plant trees and then go relax for a year, expecting the trees to grow.

The government should delegate leadership to the chiefs. I’m not even talking about the traditional council; I’m talking about the chiefs. He should delegate authority to the chiefs to lead the initiative.”



He said if the chiefs lead the initiative, their subjects would obey their authority and participate in the exercise, and make it succeed.



Some residents in the area who participated in the exercise supported the call by the chief.



They claimed the call, when implemented, would make the project a success.