Handing over power to Mahama in 2025 will be 'a huge insult' – Kusi Boafo

Kusi Boafo

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Public Sector Reforms Thomas Kusi Boafo says it will be an insult for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to hand over power to John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, there is a trajectory started by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and it will take another leader in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to lead the country to that promised land and not John Dramani Mahama.



He made this known when he spoke on Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio in an interview.



Kusi Boafo said, “hardcore members of the NPP pondered over the President’s free SHS and asked critical questions and the President said we will do it. That’s who a leader is. The things you don’t see, leaders see them. He may not be alive or may not be in power to see our children who will become very useful.



"But in the coming years if we do our things well and NPP members who are learning from Nana Addo come to continue...Usain Bolt doesn’t hand over his baton to me but Tyson Gay. Same way Nana Addo cannot say he is handing over to John Dramani Mahama.”

He continued, “you are wasting the time of Ghanaians to hand over power to John Mahama. It’s a huge insult and a grave challenge. Nana Addo would have given us a big problem if he hands over power to John Mahama.”



Kusi Boafo said when he is marking President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo what he will look out for first is the role he will play in ensuring that he hands over power to the NPP and not the NDC after the 2024 election.



Meanwhile, the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that he will not influence the internal party elections to choose a flagbearer.



He says he will, however, willingly hand over power on January 2025 to whoever wins the elections in the country.