Handlers of Kennedy Agyapong must be blamed for threats he issued to Akufo-Addo and Bawumia – Fmr NPP Organiser

Assin Central MP and flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong

Aspiring Kwabre East parliamentary candidate Daniel Agyenim Boateng has chastised Kennedy Agyapong’s handlers for the latter’s outburst during Saturday’s superdelegates conference.

According to the former Ashanti regional organiser, his managers failed to properly control the aspiring presidential candidate, which may have led to him sending threats against the president and his vice president.



Mr. Agyapong went insane on Saturday after learning that one of his operatives had been kicked out of a voting location.



In a widely circulated video, he can be seen threatening the two leaders over attacks on his agents.



He said, "President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country; I swear to God. Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God. You will hear what will happen here. I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time.”



In response to the incident, Mr. Boateng stated that the MP’s outburst was unpleasant and needless, but he blamed his handlers.



"It was an emotional, disappointing, and unfortunate situation. I don’t really blame Kennedy Agyapong, nor do I blame the electoral committee. I’d rather blame his handlers. He is looking at the wider picture, which is the president, so your actions and approach should be viewed differently at all times and in all places. How can you threaten the president and his vice president with a showdown?" he quizzed.

He stated that, aside from Kennedy Agyapong’s resources, he had also decided to run for president and would not tolerate any type of rigging.



To resolve the difficulties, he proposed conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the case so that the events that led to the agent being chased out might be found.



He made the remarks in an interview with Kwabena Agyapong.



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said it will refer Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong before the disciplinary committee over the threats and accusations he directed towards President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the Special Delegates Conference on Saturday.



A statement signed by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, on Sunday said, “Emphasis must also be placed on the fact that Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, pursuant to the above-mentioned constitutional provisions, will also be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee of the Party to provide responses and further details to the accusations and threats he made against certain personalities in a video that has since gone viral on social media and mainstream media.”