‘Hanging’ pylon poses no threat – ECG assures Buokrom residents

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) logo

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has assured residents of Boukrom in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, that construction works have begun on the pylon purported to be creating fears among the public.

The residents have been in a state of anxiety following sights of water running near the concrete which holds the pylon in its erect position.



However, according to ECG, “extensive technical studies have been conducted on the pylon and no imminent danger shall occur.



“The concrete on which the pylon is constructed is 2.3 meters (about 10% of the height of the pylon) and is deeply rooted in the ground. The running water near the concrete, therefore, poses no danger.”

Having provided that information to allay the fears of the residents, the management noted further that “a retainer wall” which in a layperson’s understanding is a barrier, is being constructed to protect the pylon from the watercourse as part of efforts to further calm the people down.



“ECG is grateful to the general public for their concerns, and assures them that their safety is paramount to the company,” the statement added.