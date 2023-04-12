Hanna Bisiw, NDC’s Women’s Wing slam Bryan Acheampong over ‘reckless’ statement

Hannah Bissiw addressed a press conference on Monday

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women’s Wing, headed by Dr Hanna Louisa Bisiw, National Women Organizer of the NDC, has slammed Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, for saying the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a press conference dated April 10, 2023, at the party’s headquarters, the NDC’s National Women Organiser said ByranAcheampong’s statement that the NPP Party will use whatever means necessary to remain in power in the 2024 general election is ‘treasonable’.



According to her, the Abetifi MP’s words when he mounted the podium while addressing party supporters after the NPP unity walk at Mpraeso,“is a clear indication of the evil intent of the NPP to manipulate the outcome of the 2024 elections.”



She further called on security agencies to arrest Mr Acheampong for his “reckless statement”.



“Accordingly, we call on the Security Agencies to immediately arrest Bryan Acheampong and slap him with charges of inciting a treasonous act.



“If the Security Agencies fail to arrest Bryan Acheampong as they did others, we will call for a nation-wide Women's Revolution to, with immediate, effect a citizens' arrest of "Nation Wrecker" Bryan Acheampong.



“Has Bryan Acheampong seriously considered the possible conflagration that will occur in Ghana if anyone is maimed or killed as a result of his recklessness in the near future?”





Read her full statement below:



PRESS STATEMENT



For immediate release 10 April 2023.



NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS WOMEN'S WING CAUTION TO "CORPORAL COOK" BRYAN ACHEAMPONG AND THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY.



The message is simple and clear, we the women of the National Democratic Congress are infuriated by the reckless and covetous statements by the "Corporal Cook" Bryan Acheampong. In his attempt to terrorize Ghanaians at a recent health walk said, "The NPP shall never hand over power to the NDC. Whatever it takes to retain power in 2024, we shall do it".



These treasonable statements that shake the foundation of our democracy didn't start last Saturday. In 2021 at a delegates conference in Kumasi, President Akufo Addo re-iterated his plans to hand over power in 2025 to his party's flag bearer. In a similar occasion in 2022, Lord Commey who is the director of operations at the Presidency said "the power I have, I will not hand it over today or tomorrow."



This is a clear indication of the evil intent of the NPP to manipulate the outcome of election 2024 as they know, the ordinary Ghanaian is fed up with their failed government. To cover up for the numerous scandalous deals and misappropriation of state funds, they are desperate to hold on to power.

We the women of Ghana unreservedly condemn "Corporal Cook" Bryan Acheampong's irresponsible, senseless, uncouth, vitriolic attack on our country's democracy, and the attempted "rape" of the constitutional right of the people of Ghana to elect leaders of their choice.



Accordingly, we call on the Security Agencies to immediately arrest Bryan Acheampong and slap him with charges for inciting a treasonous act.



If the Security Agencies fail to arrest Bryan Acheampong as they did others, we will call for a nation-wide Women's Revolution to, with immediate, effect a citizens' arrest of "Nation Wrecker" Bryan Acheampong.



Has Bryan Acheampong seriously considered the possible conflagration that will occur in Ghana if anyone is maimed or killed as a result of his recklessness in the near future?



Has Bryan Acheampong thought about the probability of Accra, and for that matter, other parts of this country being a "no-go" areas for him and his cohorts if any politically motivated unfortunate incidents happen AGAIN? It is already noteworthy that Bryan Acheampong cannot step foot in Bawku.



Bryan Acheampong can not stand in the midst of innocent God-fearing and peaceful Kwahu people, to be spewing gibberish. He should descend from the tranquility of the Kwahu mountains into the "battle grounds" leading to the 2024 elections, and face a determined mass of well prepared defendants of democracy!



"Coporal Cook" Bryan Acheampong and his gangs of hoodlums and dunderheads must know that battle-tested and defiant Ghanaians will not accept a repeat of the senseless massacres during the December 2020 elections and the bloodshed at Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

DECEMBER 2020 ELECTION MASSACRES will not happen again!



AYAWASO WEST-WOUGON will not happen again!



We are out here this afternoon to tell Akufo Addo and his NPP that we've had enough of their threats on our democracy! we don't have just the men but we have the WOMEN too.



The mandate of the people you stole in 2020 with the help of Electoral Commission's manipulation of figures shall never repeat itself in 2024. To continue the culture of rigging, you have packed the Electoral Commission with NPP party faithfuls. We are a product of revolution and we shall face you head on.



In the breakout of war, Women and children suffer the most. It's been days these words of war were declared by the NPP. IGP, Akufo Dampare and the Ghana Police Service, did you suddenly lose the swiftness and proactiveness to arrest like you did at Suame in the case of our constituency youth organiser? National Security, National Intelligence Bureau rise up to your responsibilities.



The Peace Council, Christian Council where is the voice to speak truth to power and uphold the peace of our democracy? Find your voices!



Ghanaians are tired of the reckless borrowing! Ghanaians are tired of cronyism and nepotism! Ghanaians are tired of living like slaves in our motherland!

Ghanaians are tired of the mismanagement and deceit!



To the ordinary Ghanaian like myself, do not be afraid by losing interest in your ballot come 2024. We shall never relent in our efforts to rescue and build the Ghana we all want with President John Dramani Mahama.



Hail thy name oh Ghana, to you we make our solemn vow to defend forever the cause of freedom and of right. THANK YOU!



Signed



Hon. Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw



National Women's Organizer