Hannah Bissiw beats Magoo to retain NDC Women’s Organizer job

Hanna Bissiw Beats Magoo Women's Organizer.png Hannah Bissiw defeated Magoo to retain reelection

Sun, 11 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Louisa Hannah Bissiw has been reelected National Women’s Organizer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former Member of Parliament for Tano South staved off competition from Margaret Ansei her sole opponent in the election that took place on December 10, 2022 at the Examination Hall of the University of Cape Coast.

The venue hosted the National Youth and Women’s Conference of the NDC ahead of the main National Executive Congress slated for December 17.

At the end of the voting and counting of ballots, Hannah Bissiw garnered 433 votes as against Ansei’s 362. Results were declared in the wee hours of Sunday, December 11, 2022.

There were tense moments during the counting of votes as supporters of both candidates sang and danced amid claims of having won the vote.

Bissiw, a one-time deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture has thus retained her position after first winning it in 2018. She will be deputized by Abigail Elorm Mensah and Felicia Dzifa Tegah, who polled 348 and 260 respectively in the deputy Women’s Organizer race.

Party faithful will now turn their attention to the National Executives Congress that will see to the election of officers to run the affairs of the party into the 2024 elections.

