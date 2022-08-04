Hannah Kudjoe: The under-celebrated woman who qualifies as a ‘shadow founder’ of Ghana

Hannah Kudjoe is a founding member of the CPP

The foremost argument advanced by proponents of the August 4 Founders Celebration was the recognition of men and women other than Kwame Nkrumah who toiled and sacrificed for the independence of the country.

It is for this reason that the current government which ascribes to the Dankwa-Busia ideology decoupled the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day from the Founders’ Day.



Whereas the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day which is marked every September 21 is meant to celebrate Ghana’s first president only, the Founders’ Day is a celebration of the various personalities and institutions whose incredible work of nationalism culminated in the country’s official liberation from colonial rule on March 6, 1957.



Much of the narrative around Ghana’s independence has focused on the works of men but history shows that, but for the patriotic works of some women, the journey to March 6, 1957, would have perhaps been more difficult than it was.



As Ghanaians mark another Founders’ Day, GhanaWeb sheds light on one remarkable yet under-appreciated woman whose contribution to the independence struggle cannot be overlooked.



Ghana’s political history from the 1940s to the 50s cannot be said without the mention of Hannah Esi Badu Kudjoe known widely as Hannah Kudjoe.

From a humble beginning as a dressmaker in Tarkwa, Hannah Kudjoe grew to be one of the most powerful women in Ghana and one of Nkrumah’s trusted lieutenants.



Born in Busua (Western Region) in 1918, Hannah Kudjoe who was the youngest of ten children of Mr and Mrs John Peter Dadson grew to marry a mining magnate by name JC Kudjoe.



Her political career commenced when she pitched camp with her brother EK Dadson following a divorce. EK Dadson was a known and renowned activist of the United Gold Coast Convention.



It was during her stay at Dadson’s house that she crossed paths with Kwame Nkrumah who had found a home in EK Dadson’s house whenever he tripped to that part of the country.



Her activism evolved and sooner than later, Hannah Kudjoe was undertaking fundraisers to support the independence fight and also partaking in political activities aimed at forcing the British crown to grant the country its dependence.

It is said that when the Big Six were put behind bars, Hannah Kudjoe whose popularity had soared to national status led campaigns to raise monies to free Kwame Nkrumah and his cohorts who were arrested as the brain behind the 1948 riots. History indicates that Hannah Kudjoe went to the extent of selling personal stuff so as to raise money to support the country.



When Nkrumah, decided to split from the UGCC and form his own Convention People’s Party, Hannah Kudjoe was one of the few trusted persons and the only woman Nkrumah poached from the UGCC. She served the dual role of Organizer and Propaganda Secretary of the CPP.



Her formidable and tactical role in the success of the CPP earned her the nickname, ‘the Convention Hannah’ as she became the leading female voice in the independence struggle.



Some historians have identified Nkrumah’s ability to appeal to the women and masses but that as per history would not have been possible without the adroitness of Hannah Kudjoe who took it upon herself to tour the nook and cranny of the country to sell the message of Nkrumah and the CPP.



In post-independence Ghana, Hannah Esi Kudjoe continued to serve the CPP and also established the All-Africa Women's league in 1957 still focusing on the Pan African views, which later became the Ghana Women's League.

Hannah Kudjoe is known to have undertaken various charity works in the Northern part of the country.



She however left the political scene and went into private life after the Nkrumah government was overthrown in 1966.



The national hero died three days after Ghana’s independence day celebration in 1986.



