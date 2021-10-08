Happy Home Foundation appeals for help after floods destroyed structures, food items

The Happy Home Foundation, a charity organization at Kwashieman in Accra risks shutting down after recent rains wreaked havoc on their structures.

The rooms and other structures of the foundation were not spared by stormy rains, leaving them in terrible conditions.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the less-privileged children were gathered in a small room due to lack of space.



The clothes and other donated items from the public were all destroyed by the rains leaving the children in a dire situation.



Madam Gifty, the manager of Happy Home appealed to the general public to come to their aid.

She revealed that all their food items have been destroyed by the rain as well as portions of their accommodation.



Watch the video below



