HappyFM, Lakeside Marina Park donate to Mercy Social Center

A photo from the donation to the Mercy Social Center

Happy98.9FM and Lakeside Marina Park, organizers of the Family Fun Run and Walk, have donated items running into thousands of cedis to the Mercy Social Center.

This forms part of their commitment to the Mercy Social Center over the years.



HappyFM and Lakeside Marina Park on 6th March every year organize the Family Fun Run and Walk to celebrate Ghana’s independence, promote regular exercising and family bonding. But most importantly, proceeds from the run are donated to the Mercy Social Center.



This year, an amount of GHC10.00 was deducted from registration fees to support the center.



Presenting the items on behalf of Salah Kalmoni, Director of Lakeside Estates, Samuel Searyoh, Operations Manager of the brand said “It is always a privilege for us to contribute and support persons and groups in our immediate environment, especially when it comes to children. The children at the Mercy Social Center are dear to our hearts and we will keep supporting them in any small way we can.”

For his part, Elwoode Mantey, Programmes Manager of Happy98.9FM, deemed it an honor for the brand to be associated to such a project. He pledged the brand’s unending support to the Mercy Social Center and its activities.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Mercy Social Center, Mouath Akacaha, expressed gratitude to HappyFM and Lakeside Marina Park for the kind gesture.



“HappyFM and Lakeside Marina Park have been stakeholders to the Mercy Social Center for as long as I can remember, and their consistent act of kindness is not something we can forget. We say thank you to them for their support so far and pray Allah’s blessings upon their lives.”