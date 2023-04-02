Harassment, threats, extortion cruelest way to treat people seeking justice in our courts – CJ

The CJ also called on the public to stand firm and be unyielding to unlawful demands of judicial off

Chief Justice (CJ) Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has cautioned judicial officers against harassing persons who come to the court to seek redress.

The CJ also called on the public to stand firm and be unyielding to unlawful demands of judicial officers.



Chief Justice Yeboah was speaking at the inauguration of the newly-constructed High Court in Kasoa in the Central region.



He urged staff of the Judiciary who will be working at the new court, while discharging their duties, to exhibit a high sense of professionalism.



“A newly-constructed court house will not be of much use if the administrative staff do not effectively assist the judge to function productively.



“To this end, I urge the staff of this court to exhibit a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties,” the CJ stated.

He continued that: “I’ll like to remind them that most clients who patronise our service are often physically and emotionally distressed. They need comfort and help as they turn to the court for justice.



“Harassment in all forms including the threat and extortion of monies from persons who come to the court for redress is the cruelest way to treat our own people.



“I urge the public to stand firm and refuse to yield to the unlawful demands of judicial service officers and staff.”



The Chief Justice also encouraged court users to report any of such officers to ensure that the appropriate disciplinary action is meted out to them.



“Do not be afraid to report such officers for appropriate disciplinary action to be taken against them,” he said.

According to Justice Yeboah, no such officer will be shielded if found out.



“I can assure you that the Judicial Council, which I chair, will not shield any judicial officer or staff found to have been guilty of misconduct,” he added.



The CJ was optimistic that the new court will present a new and friendlier phase of justice delivery in the municipality.