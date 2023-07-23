Hard-working Cecilia Dapaah fell on ‘questionable wealth' dagger – Franklin Cudjoe

Cecilia Dapaah former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister and Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, the Founding President of the policy think tank IMANI Centre for Policy and Education (Imani Africa), has stated that the former minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, was one of the better ministers in the country.

Her resignation comes in the wake of allegations of stolen money worth US$1 million, €300,000, and 350,000 Ghana cedis in cash from her home.



Franklin Cudjoe in a Twitter post on July 22, 2023, lamented the departure of Cecilia Dapaah, acknowledging her as one of the better-performing ministers in the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



He expressed sadness over her "fall* in what he called 'questionable wealth dagger,' alluding to the controversy surrounding the alleged stolen funds.



He further highlighted the scarcity of hard-working ministers in the government and expressed concern over the prevalence of incompetence among others in positions of power.



"Minister Cecilia Dapaah resigns. She was one of the better ones. Sad she fell on the 'questionable wealth' dagger. There are very few hard-working ministers left. Far more are fantastically incompetent and amassing so much," he remarked

Meanwhile, the former minister, in her letter of resignation addressed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, explained that she decided to resign because the issues surrounding the monies were affecting the government negatively.



However, she noted that the subject of theft in her home as captured by many reports has been grossly exaggerated.



"Since yesterday, Friday, July 21, 2023, social and traditional media have been full of stories about a court case involving a theft that took place last year in the home I live with my husband and daughter. The stories sought to suggest that I own various huge sums of foreign currencies and millions of Ghana cedis which have been stolen from my home. Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position.



"I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time," parts of the letter read.



Read the full resignation letter below:







