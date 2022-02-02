Harriet Oppong commended for getting school to be absorbed by education ministry

Mrs Kyeremateng Oppong

Source: Daniel Osei Tuffuor, Contributor

The acting headmaster for Donkro Nkwanta Senior High School, at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region, Mr Michael Yaw Mensah, has in an interview on Dero FM morning show on 31st January 2022, confirmed that the Donkro Nkwanta SHS is among eleven (11) Senior High Schools which have been absorbed into the Free SHS policy by the NPP government.

Recounting the genesis of the struggle from 2013, the headmaster stated that although the former Members of Parliament for Nkoranza South Constituency, Hon. Charles Konadu Yiadom, and the current Member of Parliament, Hon. Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, did their best when the issue was brought to their attention, their efforts did not yield the expected outcome.



Mr. Yaw Mensah stated that the process leading to the absorption of the school commenced when Mr. Ernest Adjei Yiadom introduced him to Mrs. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong in the year 2021.



He indicated that immediately upon being briefed about the school, Madam Kyeremateng Oppong contacted the Education Minister, Hon. Yaw Adutwum. He requested some documents from Nananom and promised that the ministry, under his stewardship, will make every effort to ensure that the school is absorbed into the policy within the shortest possible time.

The headmaster stated that, after speaking to the education minister through Mrs Kyeremateng Oppong, he forwarded the details required to her and stressed that, "the rest of the story is the joy we have today".



In a separate interview, the Chief of Donkro Nkwanta, Nana Obrempong Owusu Achiaw, expressed gratitude to Hon. Adutwum and Mrs. Harriet K. Oppong and the NPP government for making good on their promises.