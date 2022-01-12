Harriet Oppong's Amea Foundation holds first ever Festival of 9 Lessons & Carols at Nkoranza

Mrs. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong

Source: Daniel Tuffour, Contributor

The Amea Foundation under the auspices of its dynamic director, Mrs. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, hosted the maiden Festival of 9 Lessons and Carols at Nkoranza on 19th December 2021.

The festival, which is the first of its kind, was aimed at uniting the rank and file of indigenes of Nkoranza for development. It was actively participated by the traditional leaders, members across the political divide, all churches in Nkoranza, and members of the security fraternity.



The churches exhibited great talents during the choir session. The choirs sang songs of appreciation of God's sufficient Grace.



Renowned gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, entertained participants through music. She thrilled the community with her performance, leading participants into an unforgettable time of praise and worship.



As her usual gesture, Mrs. Oppong donated the offertory to the Nkoranza Special School, to enable them partake in Christmas festivities, in memory of the birth of Jesus Christ.

To make Nkoranza the centre of attraction for the festive season, the Amea Foundation decorated the NKZ roundabout with colourful lights that got the entire community catching the Christmas spirit.



In her heartfelt address, Mrs. Oppong entreated natives of the Community to live in harmony, just as Jesus Christ did.



