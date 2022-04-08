Haruna Iddrisu lists the number of funds used as security for loans by Akufo-Addo

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in Parliament

ESLA, DACF, GETFund Mortgaged by Akufo-Addo

Government sets aside GHc1 billion of allocated GHc3 billion allocated to DACF, Minority Leader



I worry for the future of Ghana, Haruna Iddrisu



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has raised concerns about the government's continued lack of respect for Article 252 of the 1992 constitution.



He claimed that the government has mortgaged and borrowed against statutory funds and constitutional funds.



According to him, the move by the government to set aside one billion Ghana cedis out of the 3 billion Ghana Cedis allocated to the District Assembly Common Fund is unconstitutional and illegal.



He said he shudders to think what type of economy the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will inherit when they come to power in 2025.

Giving his closing statement after the State of the Nation Address by Akufo-Addo, he said, “It is important that Ghanaians appreciate that, in respect to the statutory funds, District Common Funds, these governments are simply not respecting the provision of Article 252 of the 1992 constitution. Only yesterday (April 4) we were told the Minister of Finance has written a letter to set aside one billion of the 3 billion allocated to the District Assembly Common Fund.”



He went on to name some funds that have been mortgaged and borrowed against, by the Akufo-Addo led government.



"Mr. Speaker, I say without fear of contradiction that, that move by the finance minister is unconstitutional and illegal. Mr. Speaker, I worry for the future of Ghana particularly ESLA has been mortgaged, borrowed against, GETFund has been mortgaged, borrowed against, District Assembly Common Fund has been mortgaged, borrowed against. What type of economy are we going to inherit when we come to power in 2025,” he said.



He added that Ken Ofori-Atta has no power to set aside revenue of the District Common Fund, as it violates the provision of Article 252 in the 1992 constitution.



“He (Ken Ofori-Atta) has no such power to vary what Article 252 imposes that 5 percent of total revenue be set aside for the District Common Fund. Mr. Speaker same attitude but he can do so for Statutory Fund using the power of Cabinet but not for the constitutional fund mentioned under Article 255 of the constitution,” he added.