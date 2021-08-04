Haruna Iddrisu predicts more strikes

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

• Haruna Iddrisu says there will be more strikes in the public sector

• He said, the 4% increase in wages is a recipe for industrial conflicts



• UTAG is currently on strike



Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader has envisaged more strikes in the public sector following the UTAG strike.



He attributed this to the 4% increase in the public sector salaries has contributed greatly to the instability on the Labour front.



This increase, he noted, is a “recipe for the industrial conflicts”.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Tamale South MP explained, “The public sector workers of Ghana can have no smiles into 2022. When inflation is at 8% or 9%, the appropriate thing to do in terms of minimum wage negotiation is to place the wage increase not above inflation.

“So, if you say inflation is 8% or 9%, increase the wages by just 8% or 9%, that is the best practice and that has been the practice.”



According to the Minority Leader, the strike action by UTAG and other staff from the various universities is not surprising, indicating that this is one of many to come.



“Going into the future, we should be ready to bear the consequences of an unstable labour environment, which is likely to be characterised by protests, and strike actions which ultimately, will affect the productivity of our country,” Iddrisu said.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), directed members to withdraw all teaching and related activities on various university campuses beginning Monday, August 2.



Members of the Association laid down their tools and have stayed off teaching, examinations and invigilation, marking of examination scripts and processing of results until further notice.



