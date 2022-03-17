Haruna Iddrisu to address 8th edition of the World Government Summit in Dubai

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in Parliament

World leaders to meet at Government summit in Dubai

Haruna’s participation will help expose a positive outlook on the future, Omar Sultan Al Olama



Haruna Iddrisu has been a Member of Parliament since 2004



Minority leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, is expected to headline the eighth World Government Summit as a distinguished speaker in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.



According to Asaaseradio.report, Haruna Iddrisu who is a distinguished fellow was invited by the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work of the United Emirates Omar Sultan Al Olama, to share his rich political experience to impact and help advance the cause of the summit



The Tamale South MP joins distinguished world leaders who have previously addressed the summit including former President of the United States, Barrack Obama, Prime Minister of India, Narenda Modi, the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, President of the European Union Central Bank, Christian Lagarde, chairman of the World Economic Forum, founder and chief executive officer of SpaceX, Elon Musk and others.



The World Government Summit will take place from 29 to 30 March 2022. The event will act as an intellectual hub and catalyst for shaping a better future.

By Bringing together decision makers, thought leaders and experts from over 190 countries, the extraordinary gathering will celebrate the success of the world government summit as a unique platform for government leaders to engage in global discussions to shape the future of humanity.



According to Omar Sultan Al Olama, “Haruna’s participation will help expose a positive outlook on the future,’ your participation at this important event will be invaluable in strengthening our joint effort to advance global priorities and further provide global leaders working together to bring prosperity to their nations,” Asaaseradio stated.



Profile of Haruna Iddrisu:



Haruna Iddrisu was born in Tamale on September 8, 1970. He has held a seat in parliament as the Member of Parliament for the Tamale South constituency, since 2004.



He has served on appointments committee, constitutional, legal and parliamentary committee, and the judicial committees of parliament.



Haruna Iddrisu attended Ghana’s premier University, Legon between 1993 and 1997 where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Sociology.

His involvement in student politics saw him becoming the President of the National Union of Ghana Students during his final year in the university.



Haruna has been a member of the Ghana Bar Association since 2002.



He was the National Youth Organizer for the NDC in 2002, and became an MP during the 2008 parliamentary election.



Haruna has held various positions in government, including Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Minister for Communications as well as Minister for Trade between 2013 and 2014.