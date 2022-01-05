Haruna Iddrisu will be the next president after Mahama - Prophet

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament, Tamale South constituency, Haruna Iddrisu

General Overseer and Founder of Yehowa Beye Prayer ministry, Prophet Nana Yaw Osei Tutu aka Prophet 99, has prophesied that the Minority leader in Parliament Haruna Iddrisu, will take over from former President John Dramani Mahama as President after he (Mahama) wins the 2024 polls and finish serving his mandate.

The man of God indicated in his prophecy that Haruna Iddrisu is next in line to be President after Mr. Mahama.



He was speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

"Haruna Iddrisu will become the next President after former President John Dramani Mahama. After Mahama, Haruna Iddrisu will be President. He (Haruna) will win his first attempt at the presidency,” he said.



The chances of the NDC and Mr. Mahama he explained could be affected should the NPP elect Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President as a presidential candidate.