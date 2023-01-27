Haruna, Muntaka removal: The consultation was defective – Randy Abbey

Dr Randy Abbey, the host of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV

Dr Randy Abbey, the host of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV has advised the National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to pick lessons from the backlash it has suffered from the decision to reshuffle the leadership of the Minority caucus in Parliament.

Dr Randy Abbey, on the Wednesday, January 25, edition of the show said that he was shocked by the timing of the announcement.



Dr Randy Abbey said there was a period when he was expecting the party to make such calls but that did not happen.



He said that the ‘pushback’ from some disgruntled NDC members is proof that the NEC did not consult widely with the MPs before making the decision.



He opined that the controversy does not show a good sign for the new crop of NDC leaders.



“I didn’t see it coming especially when they didn’t effect the changes before the start of the new parliament. Normally before a new parliament, you see some changes happening. There were changes in the NPP but not NDC. I also know that they are holding their parliamentary primaries in two months so I thought that may be if there any such things in the works.

“I think the level of consultation has been very defective. I think that as a first major move of the chairman and general secretary, they ought to sit back, get into deeper level of introspection and see how they can operate in a much better and effective way. This is the first major decision they’ve taken and they ought to watch it. The level of pushback that is going on should tell them that they need to do some introspection,” he said.



Over 40 MPs on the minority side are believed to be against the decision by the executives and have petitioned the party to reverse its decision.



The list will most likely include the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Murtala Muhammad who has been very public with his rejection of the new leadership.



“The timing is completely wrong. What is the basis for changing our parliamentary leadership?



“They are only taking away the most experienced leaders and bringing the less experienced ones. Nobody told them we are dissatisfied with the leadership. Who told them we are unhappy with their performance,” he said.

The NDC leadership has appointed the former deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as the minority leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.



According to the NDC, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele, will take over as the deputy Minority leader.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the first deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip.



This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress dated January 23, 2023.