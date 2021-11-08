Harvest Chapel International Ashiyie branch donates to Frafraha Health Centre

The Harvest Chapel International branch of Ashiyie presenting the items to Frafraha Health Center

Source: Harvest Chapel International Ashiyie

The Harvest Chapel International branch of Ashiyie has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Frafraha Health Center located in the Adenta Municipality.

The items donated include 20 Paper Towels rolls, 10 Gallons of Hand sanitizer, 10 Gallons of Liquid soap, 10 Gallons of Disinfectant, 10 bags of washing powder (Omo/So klin/GFj), 50packs of Nose masks (Disposable, black)



2 Veronica buckets, 50 bags sachet water (Special, Voltic), 15 packs of (Awake, Verna, Voltic)15 packs, 2 sets of Mop bucket set 2 Dustbins, 15 packs of T-rolls (Fluffy), 10 Plastic buckets, 4 packs Surgical gloves, 10 sweeping brushes, and 10 ceiling brushes.



Presenting the items to Management of the Hospital, the Head Pastor of Harvest Chapel International Ashiyie branch Mark Ofori-Kwafo, said the donation forms part of activities outlined to mark their 10years anniversary.



He mentioned their mission as a church is to support health centers and to ensure that sick people are treated well.



Pastor Mark Ofori-Kwafo commended health workers at the facility for their relentless service to humanity in this pandemic. He was hopeful that the items would help protect workers at Frafraha health center as they provide medical assistance to patients.



Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, Mrs. Doreen Konto, Senior nurse at the Frafraha Health Centre commended the effort of the Harvest Chapel International Ashiyie branch and promised to use the items for the intended purpose.

She pledged all the items received would be used by staff to protect themselves in the discharge of their duties.



She however appealed to other churches and institutions to emulate this kind gesture and come to their aid.



After the presentation, Mrs. Linda Kwafo, wife of the head pastor of Harvest Chapel International Ashiyie branch prayed for management, staff, and patients of the hospital.











