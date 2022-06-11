Has God asked you for a building? - Kwesi Pratt pokes Akufo-Addo, others over National Cathedral

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper has opined that the government is tarnishing the image of God with its decision to pump public funds into the construction of the National Cathedral.



Kwesi Pratt holds that God has not directed anyone to make him a physical structure and that the resolve by government to construct a building for is not one he would be proud of.



Kwesi Pratt detailed that a country that is secular should not be seen to be embarking on a project that places one religion over the other.

He wondered why Ghanaians would be paying for the promise of one person to his God.



“They are destroying God’s name. Has God asked anyone of a building? When did he make that request. God is not in a building. Not all Ghanaians are Christians. We have atheists, Muslims and others. Ghana is a secular state.



“Akufo-Addo made a promise to his own God that if he makes win, he would build a cathedral for him. It’s an agreement between a man and his God, I wasn’t there and I’m not part. How can you use our money to pay for a promise you made to your God. When it started, we were told government was not going to spend a dime on but now its costing us over $200m”, he said on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program.



The National Cathedral is back in the news after the Member of Parliament for North Tongu made revelations of some state funds expended on the project.



Okudzeto Ablakwa, a series of social media post disclosed that government through the Chief of Staff instructed the Finance Ministry to make a separate payments of $200 and GH ₵36million towards the construction of the project.

About National Cathedral



It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said his motivation to build the national edifice is in fulfilment of a personal promise to God.



Launching the National Cathedral Fundraising Campaign on Friday, December 28, 2018, at the forecourt of the State House, Accra, President Akufo-Addo said just as pertained to Solomon’s dedication of the first temple to God as taught by the Bible, he knows that God cannot be contained in a physical edifice.



“Rather, and again like Solomon on that occasion, the building of the National Cathedral is to serve as a gesture of thanksgiving to God for his blessings, favour, grace and mercies on our nation, and to give me an opportunity to redeem a pledge I made to Him before I became president,” he said.



The president then made a personal contribution of GHS100,000 towards the construction of the edifice at the event.