Has God told you he wants a house to sleep in? - Pratt rubbishes Akufo-Addo's National Cathedral

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has raised concerns over the establishment of the National Cathedral by the Akufo-Addo administration.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, prior to the 2016 elections, made a vow to God to construst a Cathedral for him if God grants him victory in the elections.



After winning the elections, the President has sought to fulfil his promise and acquired a land, which initially on it were seated houses for Justices.



The houses have been demolished to build the cathedral on the land.



The President has committed taxpayers' monies to the establishment, although the government had told Ghanaians they wouldn't bear any financial obligations towards the National Cathedral.



The Cathedral became a topic for discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme on Friday, June 10, 2022 after politician cum Pastor Charles Owusu, a former employee at the Forestry Commission, stressed its importance.

He stated emphatically that nothing will prevent the government from completing the project because, to him, the Cathedral will serve lots of good purposes for Ghana.



However, Kwesi Pratt vehemently disagrees with those supporting and urging the President on to build the Cathedral.



Mr. Pratt questioned if God would inhabit the Cathedral at the expense of innocent suffering Ghanaians who need the monies that the government is pumping into the establishment to improve their living conditions.



He wondered why the President isn't using his own money since it's his personal promise to God but wants to involve all Ghanaians.



"Our President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he is contesting elections and that he has prayed to his God. He's prayed to his God that, if his God grants him victory, he will establish a cathedral to His glory. It's an agreement between the President and his God. I am not part of this; I wasn't there. I didn't promise the President's God. It's the President who has promised his God and if you have promised your God, must you use our money to build for your God?"

He further slammed the religious leaders making wild arguments about how important it is for Ghana to have such a religious edifice.



He asked; "Has God told you he wants a house to sleep in? When did God tell you he wants a house to sleep in?"



"Some of you, Pastors, spoil the name of God when you talk. The things some of you, Pastors, say is like you are tarnishing the name of God . . . Ghana is not a Christain State. You have to understand that. Ghana is a secular State. As a secular State, it doesn't dabble in religious affairs," Mr. Pratt added.



