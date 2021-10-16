Has Wontumi been dumped by NPP? – Ashanti Youth Activist quizzes

NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Antwi Boasiako

Source: Osei Bonsu, Contributor

An Ashanti Youth Activist has alleged that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has been used and dumped by the governing NPP.

According to Akwasi Afrifa Akoto in a post on his Facebook wall, Chairman Wontumi, as known popularly is currently licking his wounds as rumours circulating suggest that he has been sidelined by the President and top NPP officials due to his own administrative ineffectiveness and political sluggishness.



The Youth activist wrote it appears Chairman Wontumi has been “used and dumped” by President Akufo-Addo and his party apparatchiks.



The opening paragraph of the post captioned 'Is Chairman Wontumi Used and Abused?' read, “The rumours are that the “powers that be” no longer need Wontumi after using him to win the 2016 and 2020 elections”.



He continued that “The ‘Lame Duck’ President does not care about the party or winning the next election. He only cares about his legacy; and it has been so since the Greeks invented Democracy,” the visibly outraged Ashanti Youth activist posits.

This disturbing development has ignited a lot of talks on social media with members of the NPP questioning the rationale behind Wontumi's attempt to seek reelection in the face of such his neglect and jettison by the powers that be.



Below is a snapshot from Akwasi Amankwa Afrifa Akoto's Facebook page.



