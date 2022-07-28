Has a Russian bomb landed here? Stop scapegoating Ukraine war – Adongo to government

Isaac Adongo, MP Bolgatanga Central

Isaac Adongo, Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency has accused the government of acting as though Russian bombs have been landing in Ghana.

His view is with respect to repeated blaming of the government for the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war as a major reason for the economic downturn being experienced.



Contributing to the debate on the mid-year budget review presented by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Monday, July 25, Adongo said all economic indices prove that Ghana’s woes went far beyond the war.



“Mr. Speaker, they keep saying it is a Russia-Ukraine war as if the bombs are landing in Ghana. Mr. Speaker, the Bloomberg own report which is profiling countries that are very close to default, puts us at number two.



“The Ukraine itself where the bombs are landing is far away in number eight… even those receiving the bombs are better than you, and you are always crying about Ukraine war as if you have received one bomb,” he stressed.



In the said Bloomberg article that he referenced, published July 7, El Salvador topped the list of countries likely to default in repayment of their international creditors with Ghana, Tunisia and Egypt in joint second. Ukraine is ranked seventh.

“Ghana is seeking as much as $1.5 billion from the IMF. Egypt has almost $4 billion due on external debt in November 2022 and another $3 billion in February 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg,” the article read in part.



The lawmaker cautioned that Ukraine “slipping into default would take time, as for you (Ghana), it can be tomorrow and that is the problem we are facing.” He accused the current managers of the economy of clueless people who won’t listen.



Ghana is seeking an economic rescue programme with the International Monetary Fund amid an economic slowdown occasioned by galloping inflation, a depreciating cedi and a government unable to raise enough revenue while faced with huge debt repayment obligations.



