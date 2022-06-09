Has government taken over National Cathedral project? - Dr Opuni-Frimpong to Trustees

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong

A former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has called on the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral project to clear the air on whether the government or the Church is building the cathedral.



According to Dr. Opuni-Frimpong, the clarification is needed because, when he was part of the Board of Trustees, there was a clear indication that the Church will construct the cathedral and the government will only help with facilitation, myjoyonline.com reports.



He said that trustees must come out and state whether the government has taken over the project, after the North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okludzeto Ablakwa, alleged that the government has so far spent GH¢200 million on the construction of the cathedral.



“So far, I have only heard the side of the story from Honourable Ablakwa. The current trustees of the Cathedral must quickly come out and tell us whether they have received the money or not; whether churches are building the cathedral or now government has taken over. I want to hear their side of the story – what has changed; what have they received; what have they not received?”

“In a clear language, [the minister for religious affairs said] the President would give us the land and we [churches] would mobilise, and that the government would facilitate the process. We accepted that challenge that churches in Ghana, all of us are coming together to build the Cathedral,” he is quoted to have said in an interview on JoyNews.



Meanwhile, the Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah, has confirmed that the government made the GH¢32 million payment to Sir David Adjaye after the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, leaked documents showing the transaction on social media.



John Kumah, however, noted that there was nothing wrong with the payment of GH¢32 million to Sir David Adjaye and Associates Limited for consultancy work they did for the National Cathedral project.



