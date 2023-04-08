'Has it gotten to that? - Alpha Hour pastor reacts to Shugatiti and King Nazir’s sex bout

Founder of Grace Mountain Ministry cum Alpha Hour convener, Rev Elvis Agyemang, has reacted to the ongoing sexual discussions between popular American porn actor, King Nazir, and Ghanaian socialite Shugatiti.

Earlier, in a series of conversation on Twitter, the American porn actor requested to make Shugatiti reach orgasm and was willing to feed fans with a live telecast of their game.



This was after Shugatiti expressed in an interview with Zionfelix that she has never experienced orgasm in her life adding that no one can make her cum.



"You can’t satisfy me, I have never cum in my life, I don’t get orgasm. I asked my doctor, and he said it was normal because not all women will get orgasm. So for me, I don’t get orgasm; so pleasing me is out, you just have to match up with the energy till we get tired. I enjoy having sex; I get so wet; I enjoy the penetration and how things are moving in and out. I also enjoy long hours, like the whole day. Me, I don’t get tired. The honest truth is that all the people I have made out with match up with my energy," she told Zionfelix.



King Nazir, after chancing on Shugatiti’s comments have since come up with ideas in a bid to help her resolve that problem.



This includes a live telecast of their game, which he had begun soliciting funds for.



“For the fans that wanna see this match up happen! You can support here.This will help us secure funding for broadcasting/live PPV, set design, staff, etc,” his post on Twitter read.

However, Rev. Elvis Agyemang has expressed shock after chancing on this development.



Expressing disappointment and bitterness at ‘the extent of filth this generation has embraced and engulfed all in the name of modernity’, he seized a moment during his Alpha hour session and said,



“I took my wife’s phone and I was glancing through Facebook and I something that said a lady in Ghana has a sexual match with a young man and people who want to watch are to be charged. Have we gotten to that? Have we gotten to that? Young men and women, have we gotten to that? It didn’t start now. “The oppression of the soul didn’t start now, and there are people who were commenting saying they can’t wait. The open sexual bout, you can’t wait.”



Rev. Agyemang said things are likely to get out of hand if this generation fails to heed good counsel and blindly adopts the foreign culture.



“This is the generation we find ourselves in. Right now, nakedness has become common, sexual talk has become common. The souls of young people have been worked on. Very soon murder will be common. If we talk and you won’t listen, very soon, pulling out guns to shoot others will be common. The way we have adapted everything about Americans, very soon the thing that is dangerous there will start happening here.”





You can also watch some of our programmes below.















EB/AE